Catherine Heathcote, 61, says she feels like ‘the luckiest person ever’ after bagging the lion’s share of a £1m prize with three winning tickets.

Now the mum-of-four will splash out on a family holiday to Texas, USA, a new en-suite bathroom, and she’s also lining up a trip to Australia and Singapore.

Catherine, of Taddington, said: “It was such a shock. One [cheque] was nice but three was amazing. I feel like I’m the luckiest person ever.

“I’ve seen Postcode Lottery ads on television, and I had thought about signing up, but as soon as a leaflet came through my door, I took it as a sign that it was my time to play.”

She and three neighbours in the Peak District village shared the lottery’s weekly £1m Millionaire Street prize when SK17 9TS was announced as the winner on Saturday 23 August.

Each winning ticket was worth £166,666, but Catherine held three to treble her windfall.

Catherine was stunned into silence when her three prize cheques were revealed – totalling an eye-watering £499,998.

She said: “It didn’t even register when I was told I’d won two more cheques. I was just shocked to win £166,666.

“I know it sounds daft but if I won £1,000 it would have been nice. My bank will be shocked too.”

Catherine, who works in hospitality in Bakewell, was joined by her husband Andrew Heathcote, 61, and their children Marjorie, 40, Paul, 37, and Carrie, 30.

Catherine said: “I feel like I’ve already won and this is just the icing on the cake.

“I’ve got such nice friends, a great family and I live in a lovely house, it’s only small but it’s my house. I just feel very grateful.”

Building contractor Andrew said: “It’s unbelievable. It’s top dollar!

“For working-class people, it’s a lot of money, you never save that sort of money.”

Catherine has no intention of retiring but is already pondering over some bucket list holidays.

She said: “I’m getting to the age of retirement but I won’t leave my job now because I wouldn’t do it to the people that I work for, they’re my work family and I couldn’t let them down. But I will make the most of all my holidays until I do retire.

“We like America and it would be nice to go away as a family. I’ve never been to Texas, and we like country music and horses. I can really treat my family.

“I’ve got a niece in Australia, and her brother is in Singapore, so that’s two places I’ve never been… I suppose I can now.”

The Postcode Lottery camera crew were the second surprise visitors this week to Taddington after a woodpecker brought down the village’s internet.

And the quiet village, which sits 1,100 feet above sea level, was full of chatter when lottery staff turned up.

Catherine said: “Lots of the locals on the village’s WhatsApp group chat were messaging to say they’d spotted the Postcode Lottery this morning. But a few days ago, everyone was talking about losing internet access.

“We found out that it was woodpecker that took the internet down. People didn’t believe me when I told them, I don’t think they’ll believe me when I tell them about this.”

The neighbours’ win also means local charities have benefitted from thousands of pounds of support thanks to Postcode Lottery players.

And one organisation, The Zink Project, has received £50,000 in funding thanks to the Millionaire Street prize landing locally.

The charity provides support to the people of Buxton and the surrounding areas through its High Peak Foodbank and Buxton Community Café. Zink also offers 24 different activities every week that are open to all including knitting, swimming and hillwalking.

