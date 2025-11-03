Peak District jewellery designer creates special collection to support charity which helps 10-year-old daughter has a rare genetic condition

A jewellery designer whose daughter has a rare genetic condition is aiming to raise enough money to launch a special collection celebrating people we love the most.

Kate Rodgers lives in Baslow with 10-year-old Greta who has Weidemann Steiner Syndrome. There are only 1500 recorded cases of the disorder which causes developmental delay, intellectual disability and can affect organs.

Single parent Kate has launched a £15,000 appeal through Kickstarter to put the 14k gold charms that she has designed into production - and ultimately raise money for the Weidemann Steiner Syndrome Foundation charity. She said: "We'd like to think that we'd be able to support them with about £10,000 a year from annual sales."

Throughout her twenties Kate was a fashion photographer who trained her lens on A-list models such as Kate Moss and Lara Stone and top designers Paul Smith, Vivienne Westwood and Donna Karan. She worked for Vogue and covered fashion weeks in London, Paris, New York and Milan. "It was fun at the time," she said. "I switched into jewellery after having a child with additional needs." Kate founded Greata Brands Limited and launched Luceir jewellery in Bakewell in 2021.

Kate Rodgers with her daughter Greta whose rare genetic disorder has inspired the jewellery designer to create charms to help raise money for the Weidemann Steiner Syndrome Foundation.

She is working with Nick Lewis to promote the Precious People charms. Successful businessman Nick has named the collection, designed the website and is marketing the charms in a campaign which is close to his heart after he lost his older brother to muscular dystrophy 19 years ago.

Each charm is set with a lab-grown diamond or a birthstone and enables wearers to build a necklace that reflects their own family or circle of loved ones. Charms are available as boy, girl, mum, dad - with backers able to add multiples or combine them into meaningful sets.

"I think the concept is really nice," said Kate. “Precious People is universal - everyone has lost people, everyone has people they love."

Kate's love for her precious daughter shines through her words. She said: "Greta is a bubbly young kid, very fun and very capable. She is able bodied, walks, talks, eats and is co-ordinated. She is capable of communicating and understanding. She's really sociable and likes to sing and dance.

Greta has to be regularly checked for heart, kidney, dental and growth abnormalities due to her genetic condition.

"She is not anxious about her differences.

"She struggles with behaviour - it's like extreme autism.

"She struggles with behaviour - it's like extreme autism.

"Greta can't read or write yet but her audio learning is exceptional."

Kate, 46, praised the "amazing support" that both Greta and she have received from staff at St Anne's School in Baslow. She said: "Greta's special needs teacher Katt Allen and the headmistress Marie Clark are great, so kind and accommodating. They have always maintained that Greta be part of everything and be in the classroom as much as she can be.

The 14k gold Precious People charms represent, mum, dad, girl, boy and are set with a lab-grown diamond or birthstone.

"We have great friends and a great community. We're in an era where people embrace differences such as neurodiversity."

Greta has overcome huge challenges in her life, after being born with an oversized head and undersized body and global developmental delay. She had two tongue-tie operations because she wasn't feeding properly and was admitted to hospital with pneumonia numerous times in her earlier years.

Kate said: “My life with Greta reinforces to me daily that love and connection matter more than anything. These charms are designed to represent those we love, a way of carrying them with you.”

To find out more about the Kickstarter appeal and how you can help Kate support neurodiverse children, go to www.kickstarter.com/projects/preciouspeople/precious-people-14k-gold