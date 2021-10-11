Peak District in UK's top three destinations for expectant parents to spend a babymoon

A relaxing stay in the Peak District is ideal for expectant parents before their little bundle of joy arrives.

Lovely hotels and beautiful walks make it the perfect place for a ‘babymoon’ which is a term coined for a final child-free getaway before the onslaught of nappy changes and pushchairs.

The online floral greetings card company, Flowercard, ranked 35 destinations across the UK, based on factors such as the number of romantic hotels, restaurants, and couple activities, to create the ultimate babymoon index.

Research into overnight accommodation, using booking.com, found that the Peak District had the cheapest four-star hotels, at an average of £100 per night and the third cheapest 3-star hotel, on average £80 per night.

The Chequers Inn at Froggatt has a four-star rating on the website booking.com.

Couples can easily spend a week getting lost in the Peak District which has 555 square miles to roam in one of Britain’s favourite National Parks.

The Lake District topped the babymoon chart with Inverness claiming the runner-up spot.