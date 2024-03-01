Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Times and Sunday Times has revealed its definitive list of the 100 Best Places to stay in the UK today (March 1). Bike & Boot, a pet-friendly hotel in the Peak District, which offers free dog grooming for its guests, has not only made it to the list but also won the Cheap and Chic Hotel of the Year category for its ‘buzzy, youthful vibe’.

A spokesperson for Bike & Boot said on Facebook: “We are absolutely over the moon to announce that Bike & Boot Peak District has won the Cheap and Chic Hotel of the Year category for 2024!

“Despite the numerous obstacles and challenges faced by our Hope Valley location leading up to our grand opening in September 2023, we are thrilled and deeply honoured to have been recognised with this esteemed award within a mere 6 months of welcoming our first guests.

“Thank you to all our incredible staff whose tireless effort, exceptional teamwork and hard work has made Bike & Boot Hope Valley a unique, welcoming and vibrant must-see destination for the Peak District.”

Claire Irvin, Head of Travel of The Times and Sunday Times said: “The rigorous judging process for this year's Best Places To Stay awards has taken place against the backdrop of a difficult period for our readers and the hoteliers who clamour to welcome them.

“Away breaks have almost never been more coveted, with annual leave, time out with friends and family and the cost of living all at a premium; at a time when the hotel industry is facing ever increasing running costs and a recruitment crisis.

“Therefore UK hotels have an even more challenging task than ever before – offering a unique and memorable experience whilst representing relative value for money. The price points of each hotel chosen may differ but they all share the same commitment to consistency and excellence our readers – and their hard earned cash – deserve.”

The 60-room dog-friendly venue at the heart of the Peak District offers bedrooms in three sizes, power showers, smart TVs and capacious Wi-Fi. The site features overnight bike storage, free private car parking and electric car charging points, and a garage.

The hotel located on Hope Road near Hope and Bamford opened its doors for the first time in September 2023 and was the second one in the chain, following the success of the first Bike & Boot which opened in Scarborough.

The Bareca Bar-restaurant-café is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner to both residents and non-residents serving a Mediterranean style menu, coffee, specialty teas and cakes and a wide selection of cocktails, craft beer and wine.

Additionally, hotel guests can visit the 24-hour Retreat lounge offering free coffee & tea and cake in the afternoon as well as a free film club showing movies three times a day.