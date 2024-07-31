Peak District hospitality entrepreneur's dream of opening new restaurant moves one step closer
Rob Hattersley is aiming to bring 60 new jobs to the town with his proposal for the old Royal Bank of Scotland building, which first opened its doors in 1838.
An application for planning permission has been submitted to the Peak District National Park where public comments can be made until September 2 via https://portal.peakdistrict.gov.uk/07240715.
More than 100 comments have already been left on the planning page, including many that express support, such as: “This is just what Bakewell needs. I am certain that the Longbow team will revive a beautiful old building to its former glory to create another great destination for food and drink lovers, as they have with their other venues.”
“The building has been empty for far too long, it's nice someone is willing to take it on and transform it. Bringing jobs and people into Bakewell which will in turn benefit local businesses.”
Rob, who owns independent company Longbow Bars & Restaurants, has organised a public open day at the old Royal Bank of Scotland building on Rutland Square on August 3 from 10am to 4pm. His team will be on hand to talk to residents about the proposed plans, their vision for the building, and what they hope it will bring to Bakewell.“I grew up in Bakewell so reviving the bank, and turning it into a place that can be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike, would feel like coming home,” said Rob. “It also feels right to be rescuing such an iconic building, and investing in the local economy. It’s a principle that drives all of my business decisions.
“My hospitality career started in Bakewell when I was 14 years old, working at my family’s restaurant, Aitch’s Wine Bar and Bistro. Since that was sold 20 years ago, many people have said that there has been a gap. We have plenty of great cafes and traditional pubs but there is definitely room for a spacious, premium restaurant offering exceptional locally inspired dishes.”
Rob is also keen to hear from locals that might be looking to start or develop their careers in hospitality. Recently recognised as a Sunday Times Best Places to Work, Longbow has become well known for its commitment to internal progression with robust career opportunities and pathways within the company.
This will be the second open day that Longbow has held at the old bank premises. In May 2024, visitors completed 162 questionnaires, with 96% saying that they supported the idea of using the building as a food and drink establishment and liked the proposed layout.
The planning application is being made in partnership with Coverland UK, landlord of The Maynard in Grindleford and The George in Hathersage.
Proposals for the Grade II listed building celebrate its heritage by emphasising features like its high ceilings, huge windows and original cornices.
As with the other venues owned by Rob’s independent hospitality company, the menu would be designed by Raymond Blanc trained executive chef, Adrian Gagea.
