Camping and glamping sites in Derbyshire have scooped nine awards in a search for the best in the UK.

Longnor Wood Holiday Park in Buxton won the Best Adult Only Site in the whole of the UK for the second year in a row in the Camping and Glamping Awards run by the website Campsites.co.uk

The Buxton holiday park also picked up awards in the East Midlands region for winning Best Adult Only Site and runner-up Best Caravan Park and Best Adult Only Site.

This park in the heart of the Peak District is celebrated for its fantastic range of pitches, excellent location and range of facilities from a gym, games room and even a sauna! Campers are clearly big fans with a review rating of 4.8/5 from over 100 reviews and 94% of guests saying that they would recommend the site. One camper said: “This really was the best campsite we have ever stayed at”.

Barn Farm Campsite at Matlock picked up runner-up in the Best Campsite (National) category as well as Best Campsite (East Midlands) and Best Family Campsite (East Midlands).

The team at Lognor said: “We want to allow visitors to create long-lasting memories and encourage them to recommend us to their friends and family. We are very proud of the area we are lucky to call home and are passionate about raising awareness of nearby events, landmarks and attractions for the benefit of our local community.”

Set in the Peak District, Barn Farm Campsite has family camping and touring down to an art. With the Limestone Way on its doorstep and within easy access to Bakewell and Matlock it is truly an idyllic setting to spend a few nights in the great outdoors.

The site has secured an impressive review score of 4.86 out of 989 reviews and 96% of guests recommending it! Campers commented: “We don’t want to try another campsite because we know we won’t love it like we do Barn Farm”

The site has said:“You will always find a warm welcome here at Barn Farm. We are always hosting events and family entertainment days, it's a great opportunity for us to get to know all of our campers and we have the profits going towards local charities. We look forward to seeing you soon!”

Other Derbyshire sites which picked up awards were: Knotlow Farm and Upper Hurst Farm, both in Buxton and both runners-up in Best Campsite (East Midlands) and Brosterfield Farm, Foolow which was runner-up in Best Glamping Site (East Midlands).

Martin Smith, the founder of Campsites.co.uk, sad: "Our annual awards give us the opportunity to celebrate the UK's best campsites, and this year's standards feel higher than ever. Each of the winning sites stand out for the care they put into being consistently excellent. My thanks and congratulations to all of the winners for adding some much-needed adventure to everyday life!"

Campsites.co.uk is one of the UK’s most popular websites for finding and booking the best camping, glamping and touring holidays, featuring more than 3,500 sites from all corners of the UK. More than 10 million Brits use the website every year. The company’s mission is to inspire people to get outdoors more often and feel more adventurous.