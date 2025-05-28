A stone barn in the beautiful Peak District countryside is going up for auction – with a guide price of £185,000.

Full planning permission is in place to convert Field Barn on Ashbourne Road, Wetton into a house which cannot be used as a holiday let. The proposed accommodation extends over two floors, offering a reception hall, sitting room, breakfast kitchen, study, and three bedrooms (one with en-suite). There is space for parking and the opportunity to create landscaped gardens to fully enjoy the peaceful rural setting.

The farmer has a right of way across the driveway into the adjoining field.

Believed to have been built before 1809, the freehold barn is surrounded by the striking landscapes of the Manifold Valley. The property is on the edge of Wetton, a charming village with stone cottages along winding lanes, a welcoming country pub and a church. Outdoor lovers are well-catered for, with famous beauty spots such as the River Manifold, Thors Cave, Wolfscote Dale, and Dovedale all nearby.

Field Barn will be auctioned by SDL Property Auctions on Thursday, May 29, 2025. It is lot no. 47 in the streamed auction which will start at 9am.