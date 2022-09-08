Peak District and Derbyshire are among top ten holiday destinations for cash-strapped Britons

Beautiful stately homes such as Chatsworth House with the county’s poshest village Edensor on its doorstep and Haddon Hall where numerous films have been shot, picturesque walks along the Monsal Trail and on the Longshaw estate and award-winning food and drink businesses have attracted millions of visitors to the county this year.

Many of them have been attracted to the Peak District which ranks at number seven while Derbyshire as a whole ranks at number eight in the rural holiday destination category of Travelodge’s latest Travel Index.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokesperson said: “Our latest travel index shows that 2022 is set to be the year of the Best of British holidays. More Britons are exploring hidden holiday gems that are on their doorstep than ever before and it’s great news that Derbyshire is one of the nation’s top 2022 staycation destinations. Record heatwaves this summer have also inspired Britons to take more spontaneous breaks to the great British countryside such as Derbyshire.

Picture postcard village of Edensor, on the doorstep of Chatsworth House (photo: Michael Hardy)

Travelodge operates nine hotels in Derbyshire, including sites in Chesterfield and Alfreton.

Shakila added: “Across our 580 UK Travelodge hotels we are also seeing that travel trends are changing. With so many places to see and so little time and money, the traditional two-week holiday is on the decrease and a lot shorter breaks, particularly in Derbyshire, are on the increase.”

The Travelodge Travel Index reported that 65% of Britons have taken their main holiday at home this year and 60% of these holidaymakers have taken three staycation breaks so far in 2022.

On average Britons have spent £513.13 on their 2022 staycation holiday which equates to a collective spend of £30 billion with the average break being four days.

Chatsworth House in a magnet for visitors.

Of the 2,000 British adults surveyed, more than a fifth (21%) reported that it was just too expensive to holiday abroad this year. Yet a quarter (25%) of adults said that despite rising costs a holiday is one of life’s essentials that they are not willing to cut back on.