The store will open its doors to the public on Thursday, June 29 and will take over premises previously operated by M&Co.

M&Co closed on April 1 as part of a raft of closures nationwide following the chain’s collapse into administration – which saw a total of 170 stores close.

Ten new jobs have been created at the new Peacocks store including four filled by ex M&Co staff that were made redundant as a result of the previous store closure.

Peacocks will replace the former M&Co store in Belper

A spokesperson for Peacocks said: “We’re excited to announce that Peacocks will now have a presence in Belper. The store will be opening on Thursday 29th June, creating 10 jobs in the local community. The store will stock a variety of womens, mens and kids fashion, making it the perfect destination to shop for the whole family! We look forward to welcoming our new customers and hope they love our new store as much as we do.

Peacocks has over 400 stores across the country – including Ripley, Heanor, and Alfreton – and was founded in Warrington in 1884.

