“Peaceful gathering” to be held outside Chesterfield asylum seeker hotel this month, say organisers

A “peaceful gathering” will be held outside Chesterfield’s Sandpiper Hotel – used to accommodate asylum seekers – this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers say in a flyer for the September 28 event that Chesterfield “says no to illegals” and that the gathering – in which attendees are asked to bring flags and banners – is a “family event”.

Police say they are currently “liaising” with organisers. Speaking to Derbyshire Times, one of those directing the event, said he was discouraging the use of flares outside the hotel to avoid these being thrown at the building, however he has not ruled out their use during a possible march to the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’re keen to point out that men, women and children are free to attend.” Giving more detail about the reasons for the 4pm protest at the three-star, mid-scale hostelry, he said: “People coming over on boats are getting treated to four or five star luxury, while the rest of the country is in absolute turmoil.

The 46-bedroom Best Western Sandpiper Hotel had been previously closed but was reopened for asylum seekers under a Home Office contract

"The country shouldn’t be allowing this to happen – we’re currently stuck with people on the left and right. People on the right speaking out against this are being called fascists and racists by the people on the left. But what people on the left don’t understand is the hate that’s coming over on the boats and what they’re capable of.”

The 46-bedroom Best Western Sandpiper Hotel had been previously closed but was reopened for asylum seekers under a Home Office contract. This month’s protest is one of thousands planned or having taken place across the UK this summer.

Also attending on September 28 will be counter-protesters Chesterfield Stand Up to Racism. Secretary Jeannie Robinson said she feared the event could turn violent, as have so many others previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I don’t think their intentions are peaceful. I think their intentions are to intimidate and to create a hostile atmosphere for 60-odd young men who do not live in luxury, living two to a room, and we’ll be doing our best to bring them solidarity on that day.

Jeannie Robinson at Chesterfield band stand in Queen's Park.

"There is no evidence they’re a danger to anyone – normally on a Sunday they play football peacefully with local teams, which will all be interrupted by this stupid march.”

Chesterfield Stand Up to Racism will be at the hotel from 3pm.

Nationwide, police were notified of 3,081 protests between the start of June and the end of August – compared with 2,942 last summer. The events are putting forces under "chronic pressure" according to the National Police Chiefs' Council.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We are aware of a planned protest in Chesterfield on September 28 and officers are liaising with organisers.”