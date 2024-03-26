Pavilion Gardens becomes a designated safe place in Buxton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In collaboration with Derbyshire County, Derby City Council, and Derbyshire Constabulary, Parkwood Leisure’s Pavilion Gardens is taking proactive steps to promote the safety and wellbeing of individuals within the local community.

A ‘Safe Place’ offers vital assistance to individuals who may find themselves in distress or vulnerable while going about their daily routines. Whether feeling anxious, scared, or at risk, anyone can seek refuge and support at designated ‘Safe Places’ - like the Pavilion Kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are immensely proud to be involved with the Safe Places scheme as a safe haven for the local community,” said Kirsty Edwards, Contract Manager at Pavilion Gardens. “At Pavilion Gardens, we are committed to improving the welfare of the community and ensuring our site is accessible to all.”

Pavilion Kitchen

The Safe Places Scheme aims to provide aid to vulnerable individuals, particularly those with communication difficulties, empowering them to navigate public spaces confidently and securely.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader of High Peak Borough Council and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: “Everyone deserves to live free from fear and abuse, so I’m really pleased that the Pavilion Gardens is now officially accredited to the Derbyshire Safe Place scheme.

“It means anyone who is lost, scared or who needs a bit of help when they’re out and about independently, knows that they’ll get a warm welcome and the appropriate help and support they need. It’s a great scheme and I hope that it gives greater confidence to anyone currently with one of the scheme’s Keep Safe Cards or is interested in learning more feels able to pop in and speak to staff here knowing how they’ll help them or a loved one in a time of need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pavilion Gardens run by Parkwood Leisure is committed to community welfare and inclusivity, extending the services of its Pavilion Kitchen beyond culinary delights to include a safe haven for those in need.