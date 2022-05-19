Patriotic spirit on display at Chesterfield hair salon in honour of Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Those visiting The Glass Yard can view a colourful mural of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II which has been painted on the window of MD Hair at Unit 3 of the development on Sheffield Road.
The salon enlisted the help of Chesterfield artist 'board writing by Kim' for the display, which acts to celebrate the world's longest reigning living monarch as she marks 70 years on the throne.
It is just one of a few things owner Michelle Davies says she is doing to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, with themed bunting already hung around the salon in honour of the royal occasion.
She said: “We are closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday (June 2 to June 4) so that all the team can celebrate with friends and family.
"However, we are offering a glass of complimentary Pimm's on the Tuesday and Wednesday of that week to celebrate.