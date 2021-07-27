Passenger trains back on track at reopened Midland Railway

Ripley mayor Coun Roland Emmas-Williams and his consort, Sheila Emmas Williams, performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Midland Railway at Butterley, near Ripley, was performed by the town’s mayor Councillor Roland Emmas-Williams, the first ever patron of the railway, and his consort Sheila Emmas-Williams.

Coun Williams also opened the latest addition to the site, Grow Outside CIC, a community volunteer project to improve the outdoor space.

A spokesman for Midland Railway said: “It has been a tough 15 months for everyone and although we haven’t been open to the public, our volunteers have worked hard to improve and upgrade areas of the railway so we are delighted to see visitors enjoying the site again. We are looking forward to the future and offering some memorable family days out.”