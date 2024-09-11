A great-grandmother was the centre of attention at a party to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Kathleen Coggle was surrounded by her family including daughter Jane and son John, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews together with friends and neighbours at the celebration in Darley Dale on Saturday. Her daughter, Jane Butler, said: “The party was at the Whitworth Centre and Kath would like to thank them for making it a lovely day.”

The birthday girl, who has five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, enjoys spending time with her family. She said keeping busy and active are important for a healthy life and also attributes her longevity to a nip of whisky now and again.

Kathleen was born in Sheffield on September 9, 1924 and lived in the city for much of her life. She started work as a secretary in the offices of the steelworks in Templeborough, Rotherham at the age of 14.

When she was 18 Kathleen met Haydn Coggle at a tea dance in the Cutlers Hall, Sheffield but her father made them wait until she was 21 before they got married.

Haydn left the Navy after they war and the couple ran their own grocery business in the Castle Market in Sheffield.

Kathleen and Haydn retired to Sutton-on-Sea in 1987. Haydn died in 1992 and six years later Kathleen moved to Two Dales where she lives near her daughter and son-in-law Andrew.

She attends Steep Turnpike Evangelical Church in Matlock. In her younger years Kathleen was a member of the WI in Fulwood, Sheffield.