Party in the park: Pictures show families enjoying big picnic in park near Chesterfield

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 9th Jun 2025, 14:27 BST
Families flocked to Eastwood Park in Hasland for a community party and Big Lunch event.

The day organised by Friends of Eastwood Park took place on Sunday, June 8 and saw a range of activities in the park.

Stalls and fairground rides were available and residents were encouraged to bring a picnic, sit on the grass and enjoy an afternoon of free family fun.

Entertainment on offer included Ashgate Hospice’s mini tractors, circus skills, a party bus, garland dancers and community stands.

The event was attended by Chesterfield Mayor and Mayoress Barry and Marie Dyke.

Photographer Nick Rhodes covered the day.

Families enjoying a picnic in Eastwood Park.

Families enjoying a picnic in Eastwood Park. Photo: NICK RHODES

Yougsters enjoying the fairground rides.

Yougsters enjoying the fairground rides. Photo: NICK RHODES

Live music took place during the event.

Live music took place during the event. Photo: NICK RHODES

Community stalls on offer including The Dance Hub.

Community stalls on offer including The Dance Hub. Photo: NICK RHODES

