Party in the park: Pictures show families enjoying big picnic in park near Chesterfield

The day organised by Friends of Eastwood Park took place on Sunday, June 8 and saw a range of activities in the park.
Stalls and fairground rides were available and residents were encouraged to bring a picnic, sit on the grass and enjoy an afternoon of free family fun.
Entertainment on offer included Ashgate Hospice’s mini tractors, circus skills, a party bus, garland dancers and community stands.
The event was attended by Chesterfield Mayor and Mayoress Barry and Marie Dyke.
Photographer Nick Rhodes covered the day.
