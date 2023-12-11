Party group Warning Tones honoured to hit The Wedding Industry Awards best band national final for fourth time
Warning Tones have qualified as finalists in The Wedding Industry Awards Best Bands after winning the Yorkshire and the North-East regional title.
Lead singer David Moran, of Clowne, said: “We've previously just narrowly missed out on winning the national title after receiving the ‘National Highly Commended’ award in 2022, but that was a huge honour. We've played from Cornwall right up to Edinburgh, and a lot of our work (around 80%) involves weddings so we're very honoured to have won the award for Best Band in Yorkshire and the North East for 2024 which will now mark our fourth win! The previous years wins were 2020, 2021 and 2022.
"We've managed consistent five star reviews over the years and great feedback from our clients for both our live performances on the night as well as our administration on the run-up to the day has managed to secure us this amazing award again. This does mean we will be attending the national awards event in January in London.”
Formed 12 years ago, Warning Tones have played hundreds of events all over the country and perform as many as 80 weddings and events each year.
The line-up includes guitarist Ben Naylor and bassist Dave Baxter, who both live in Doncaster, and drummer Nathan Jennings who lives in Hull.
David Moran added: “We have worked incredibly hard over the last decade to get to the place we're at currently, so I have also formed a music management company called Band Factory (bandfactory.co.uk) which hopes to take on and help out some aspiring new talent (local preferably!). I know there are so many amazingly talented musicians out there that would love to break into the events sector, which can be incredibly tricky without lots of time and/or money to throw at it! Band Factory is currently offering up to a £15,000 "Promo Package" free of charge to one amazing covers band that would like to go 'full-time' in music which should give them an absolutely huge boost.”