A party band fronted by a Derbyshire singer have been shortlisted for a national award for the fourth time.

Warning Tones have qualified as finalists in The Wedding Industry Awards Best Bands after winning the Yorkshire and the North-East regional title.

Lead singer David Moran, of Clowne, said: “We've previously just narrowly missed out on winning the national title after receiving the ‘National Highly Commended’ award in 2022, but that was a huge honour. We've played from Cornwall right up to Edinburgh, and a lot of our work (around 80%) involves weddings so we're very honoured to have won the award for Best Band in Yorkshire and the North East for 2024 which will now mark our fourth win! The previous years wins were 2020, 2021 and 2022.

"We've managed consistent five star reviews over the years and great feedback from our clients for both our live performances on the night as well as our administration on the run-up to the day has managed to secure us this amazing award again. This does mean we will be attending the national awards event in January in London.”

Warning Tones singer David Moran, left and guitarist Ben Naylor with the trophy for best band in Yorkshire and the North-East 2024.

Formed 12 years ago, Warning Tones have played hundreds of events all over the country and perform as many as 80 weddings and events each year.

The line-up includes guitarist Ben Naylor and bassist Dave Baxter, who both live in Doncaster, and drummer Nathan Jennings who lives in Hull.