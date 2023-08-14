News you can trust since 1855
‘Party’ for great-grandmother who 'brightens the room' as she celebrates 100th birthday at Derbyshire care home

Birthday girl Kathleen Greaves was the centre of attention as she celebrated her milestone birthday.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST
Kathleen Greaves became the centre of attention at Nethermoor Care Home in Killamarsh, as she celebrated her 100th birthdayKathleen Greaves became the centre of attention at Nethermoor Care Home in Killamarsh, as she celebrated her 100th birthday
Kathleen, a grandmother of one and great-grandmother of two, marked her 100th birthday on August 3 and was overwhelmed to receive a birthday card from King Charles III.

Nethermoor Care Home, in Killamarsh, held a birthday party with Kathleen’s family attending and singer Ritchie Mac making the day special.

Rachael Dixon, deputy manager, said: "Kathleen is the sweetest lady and always has a smile for you. She brightens the room with how kind and caring she is.

"Kathleen was overwhelmed with the card she received from the King. All the family, including her son, David, came to celebrate her birthday on Saturday and on her actual birthday it was just party day all day.”

Kathleen lived in Eckington with her late Husband William (Bill) before they both moved to Nethermoor Care Home. They were married for 70 years before Bill sadly passed away.

Kathleen used to work at Peaks Farm at Halfway before she gave birth to their only son David who often visits his mum at the care home. After giving birth, Kath was mainly a housewife but when David was at school, she had a part time job at Ballingtons, a packing firm in Eckington.

Kath, who used to love going dancing with Bill, said that the secret to her long life and long marriage was to just ''be happy''. Her son David said he has fond memories of both parents just laughing together.

Related topics:DerbyshireCharles III