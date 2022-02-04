Parts of Derbyshire could see snow today, according to Met Office

According to the Met Office, light snow is forecast for Buxton at 9am, followed by heavy snow at 10am.

Light snow is also predicted for the town overnight at 3am and 4am.

After a mild week, it will feel cool everywhere in Derbyshire on Friday, with a maximum temperature of 5C.

Snow is forecast for parts of Derbyshire.

Giving the weekend forecast for the area, a Met Office spokesperson said: “It will turn cloudy throughout Saturday morning, with cloud thickening up bringing rain and drizzle to the west during the afternoon.

“It will be very windy.

“Rain will turn patchy overnight, possibly wintry again.