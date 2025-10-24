Partial closure order granted on problem property in Danesmoor

A partial closure order has been granted on 26 Pine View, Danesmoor, Clay Cross, following repeated reports of anti-social behaviour linked to the address.

The order was issued 22nd October 2025 at Derby Magistrates’ Court and will remain in force for three months, until 22nd January 2026.

North East Derbyshire District Council made the application under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, with the court satisfied that a closure order was necessary to prevent further escalation of the behaviour.

Under the terms of the order, only the named tenant is permitted to enter and reside at the property. A named individual is also authorised to visit the premises. Any other person attempting to enter during the closure period will be committing a criminal offence.

Residents had expressed serious concerns about persistent issues associated with the property, including intimidation, excessive noise, suspected drug-related activity, and a constant stream of individuals entering and leaving the premises late at night and into the early hours.

The impact was felt particularly strongly at Pine View, which is home to many elderly and disabled residents, who reported feeling unsafe and distressed in their own community.

Cllr Nigel Barker, Leader of North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “This outcome shows the strength of partnership working. Residents – especially vulnerable people such as the elderly and disabled – have the right to feel safe in their homes and neighbourhoods. We will continue to take action with our partners wherever anti-social behaviour threatens that.”

The closure order application was led by the North East Derbyshire District Council Community Safety Team, working in close partnership with Derbyshire Police and Rykneld Homes.

Together, these agencies remain committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and protecting communities across North East Derbyshire.