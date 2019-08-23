Parkside Community School in Chesterfield hail ‘record-breaking’ GCSE results

Students at Parkside Community School in Chesterfield are celebrating record-breaking GCSE and Vocational results.

On average, current data suggests that students have achieved approximately half a grade higher across all qualifications than would be expected compared to all students nationally.

There were some remarkable individual achievements- Neve Berry, Anya Boyce and Cameron MacDonald all achieved on average two grades higher across all qualifications than would be expected.

The list of students who deserve special commendation for exceptional effort is too long to publish in full, but Amelia Adams, Cole Brown and Jamie Dunn were standout performers in this area.

Alongside excellent progress, 58 per cent of students achieved a strong (grade 5 or above) in Maths and 49 oer cent did so in English.

72 per cent of students achieved a secure (grade 4 or above) pass in English and 73 per cent did so in Maths.

Students’ performance in Level 2 BTEC courses was ‘exceptional’, with over half of grades awarded at Distinction or Distinction*, and 90 per cent at merit or above.

Headteacher Ben Riggott said: “Students, parents, staff and governors are delighted with these results.

“They reflect the ambition, hard work and resilience of the school community over time and are entirely deserved.

“Congratulations and very best wishes to all our students for their exciting futures.”

