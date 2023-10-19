Parkinson’s UK’s Chesterfield support group issues urgent appeal to save the group from closure

Parkinson’s UK’s Chesterfield Support Group has issued an urgent appeal for new volunteers, as the group faces closure.

The group, which was originally a branch of the charity, has been running for 38 years, with many people from the local community living with Parkinson’s regularly attending. However, it could be forced to close down as current volunteers step away from their volunteering roles.

The group meets monthly and provides information, support, friendship, and activities to local people affected by Parkinson's, their families and carers. They meet on the 3rd Friday of the month at St John's Church Centre, Walton Back Lane, Chesterfield S42 7LT.

To prevent the group from closing we are looking for volunteers to help plan activities, produce a newsletter, and help to promote the group in the local area as well as getting involved with fundraising events. These are flexible roles with a big impact, helping to ensure that people don’t face Parkinson’s alone.

Group members enjoying an event

Rose Crawley, Network Support Officer, Parkinson’s UK, said:

“With 270 people living with Parkinson’s in Chesterfield, and an additional 30 people over the age of 45 expected to be diagnosed with the condition in the next 12 months, the Chesterfield support group is a lifeline in the local area for those affected by Parkinson’s, but unless new volunteers step forward people could be left without the support they need.

“If you can spare a few hours a month we’d love you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of this group - with your support we really can change lives!”

Graham Blakey, Finance Contact at the Chesterfield support group, said:

“I get to see the positive impact of bringing together local people with Parkinson’s and their families for friendship and support.

“I encourage anyone interested to get in touch about our vacancies - volunteering is a great way to meet new people, have new experiences, and will ensure we can keep this vital support available.”

Around 153,00 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including approximately 2,550 in the Derbyshire area alone.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

Visit parkinsons.org.uk for more information about Parkinson’s UK groups, activities, and support in your area.