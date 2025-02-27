Parking restrictions proposed for two busy roads near Chesterfield – after 'dangerous' parking causes safety concerns near schools

Derbyshire County Council proposed a number of traffic regulations for Middlecroft Road and Inkersall Green Road to restrict parking in the area.

The proposals are in the advertisement stage and any comments on the plans can be submitted to the Derbyshire County Council.

If approved, it would see ‘limited waiting, school keep clear markings and no waiting at any time’ rules introduced at a number of locations on the two streets covered by the order. Vehicles delivering and collecting goods would be exempt.

This comes after reports of obstructive parking in the area causing safety concerns and frustration for residents.

Middlecroft Road and Inkersall Green Road have been particularly affected during school drop off and pick up times – with three local schools located on the two roads including Springwell Community College, ABC Nursery School and Inkersall Spencer Academy.

The order, which would be implemented under the Road and Traffic Regulation Act 1984, underwent a preliminary public consultation in January.

The wider community can now submit their comments on the proposals to the council.

Anne-Frances Hayes, Councillor for Staveley division, who received many complaints about the dangerous parking in the area, has welcomed the plans.

She said: “After receiving constant reports of obstructive parking at various locations on Middlecroft Road and Inkersall Green Road near the schools, I am pleased that Derbyshire County Council have agreed to install parking restrictions in both locations.

“The areas become extremely busy around school opening and closing times, with dangerous and inconsiderate parking regularly obstructing visibility for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, many of whom are children.

"The issue has caused annoyance to local residents for many years, with the access to drives being blocked and general damage being caused to pavements and verges.

"Additionally, this dangerous parking has led to increased risk of accidents, delayed emergency responses and traffic congestion.

“I am grateful to Traffic Safety officers at Derbyshire County Council for engaging with me to achieve this outcome, and the Staveley Police Safer Neighbourhood Team who will assist in enforcing the changes.

"There was a preliminary public consultation in January when residents were able to add their comments to the plans and we have now entered the advertisement stage of the proposal when the wider community can respond.”

Any objections or other representation should be sent to the Executive Director – Place, Derbyshire County Council, County Hall, Matlock DE4 3AG for Attention of Traffic and Safety Team quoting reference Z3437) or email [email protected] by.