Plans have been unveiled for a temporary surgery to serve patients while alterations are carried out at a medical centre in a north Derbyshire village.

Dr Imran Hassan of North Wingfield Medical Centre has applied for planning consent to erect the structure on the existing car park at Whiteleas Avenue.

But in a letter to North East Derbyshire District Council, ward representative Councillor Jayne Barry wrote: “I have concerns about the knock on effect of parking for the users /businesses of the North Wingfield Resource Centre and those visiting the doctors, parking is going to end up on the street which is only narrow. This is a big ask for the community after them dealing with the recent building project of NEDDC. Plus all the heavy traffic coming and going again and the impact that will have on cars being able to park on what is left of the car park.

“I understand the need of the extension to the surgery but I have concerns about locating the cabins on the current car park.”

A design and access statement in support of the application said: “Most of the patients make their way to the medical centre either on foot or via mobility scooter and that most of the existing car park is used by staff and contractors at the nearby development. There is a good relationship with the adjacent community centre which has plenty of spare capacity for parking so, in the first instance, car sharing is to be implemented to reduce the amount of staff travelling by car and the balance will park at the community centre. This leaves the balance of the medical centre purely for patients.”

The temporary surgery, which is expected to operate for 30 weeks, would be formed from eight steel containers that have been custom fitted out to provide consultation rooms, waiting area and reception spaces, office space and an accessible toilet. All consultations rooms will be at ground floor with only staff facilities on the first floor which would be accessed via an external staircase.

North Wingfield Medical Centre is poised for new single storey extensions to the front and rear which will house a remodelled reception area, staff offices, waiting area and additional consultation rooms.