Parking charges reintroduced today at Chesterfield Royal Hospital along with new ANPR barrier system

Parking has been free at the Royal throughout the Covid pandemic but the decision has been made to reinstate charges for patients and visitors from Monday, September 26.

An Automatic Number plate Recognition (ANPR) system will also be introduced in order to reduce congestion and support traffic flow around site, meaning there will no entrance barriers on visitor car parks.

Parking Charge Notices (PCNs) will also be introduced ‘to promote safe and considerate parking’, according to Chesterfield Royal Hospital Foundation Trust.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Number plates will be read upon entry to the car parks and visitors will have to input their registration and pay the appropriate charge by cash, card or by app before returning to their car.

Once paid, the registration will be picked up by ANPR at the car park exit and the barrier will be released.

Visitors who enter a staff car park in error will also be given a 30 minute grace period to leave, although staff parking facilities will be clearly signposted.

Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive said: “The decision to reintroduce car parking charges was not taken lightly.

"At the beginning of the pandemic for infection control purposes we made the decision to bring in free parking on site, supported by the Government, and though many Trusts began charging visitors from April 2022 onwards, we continued to allow those on site to park for free.

"After consulting with Governors, unions and colleagues, we have taken the difficult decision to bring charges back.

“We recognise that, as the cost of living rises, there is no easy time to do this – and we thank everyone for their support as we bring back the system. All Income will be used by the Trust to support patient care as well as the maintenance and safety of our car parks.

“Charges for colleagues have been carefully considered and significant concessions are in place to try to minimise the impact, particularly for our lower paid colleagues. All colleagues are paying less than before the pandemic.

“To support the green agenda we will also be looking to drive forward initiatives to support cycling, walking and the use of public transport and encouraging less cars onto Trust site.

“Again, we thank everybody for their patience and support.”

Terminals to pay are located in the main hospital entrance and car park 6 and 7 and accept cash, card, and payment via a mobile phone app.