Parish council seeks permission to erect beacon brazier in Derbyshire village

Councillors are bidding for planning permission to install a beacon brazier on public land in a Derbyshire village.

The 5.6m-high beacon is proposed for green space beside 20 Mansfield Road, Killamarsh on a site that is owned by the parish council.

If the application to North East Derbyshire District Council is approved, it would enable villagers to mark historic events. In recent years beacons have been lit across the country to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and D-Day and Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee