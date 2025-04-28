"Parents won’t let their kids play in the play area”: Appeal after anti-social bike riders ‘terrorise’ Derbyshire town near Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following reports of anti-social bike riders in Staveley and surrounding areas.

Derbyshire police have increased patrols after numerous reports of bikes being driven in anti-social manner across Staveley and Poolsbrook.

Cllr Mick Bagshaw, Leader of Staveley Matters Group and Councillor for Duckmanton ward, has explained the issues have been gradually becoming more apparent over the recent months.

Cllr Bagshaw said: “This has been going on for absolutely months. We are getting to the stage now, where parents won’t let their kids play in the play area in Poolsbrook park which has just been revamped.

Earlier this month officers from Staveley SNT have visited Poolsbrook Country Park in plain clothes following multiple reports of ASB bikes in the area.

“People are frightened to come forward and report it. Poolsbrook is a lovely close knit community, so word gets around quickly.

"Residents are in fear that if they talk about it, they'll get a brick through window. That's why I'm sticking my neck above parapet to try and support the residents because this has got to stop.

“People from miles around come to Poolsbrook Country Park and and spend time here. We don't want to deter that by allowing people like this running up and down on motorbikes in a public area, terrorizing Poolsbrook.

"I'm trying to work with the police and residents. I would like to encourage people who are scared to contact police or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously instead.”

Derbyshire police have recently seized a number of e-scooters causing issues in Staveley and Brimington and officers are now appealing to anyone who has any information regarding the anti-social bike riders to come forward.

Inspector Joshua Carter said: “We are aware of concerns within the community regarding bikes being driven in an anti-social manner and I would like to reassure residents that we are proactively tackling the problem in a number of ways.

“We have increased patrols in hot spot areas where illegal off-road motorcyclists have been operating and this has yielded positive results in terms of gaining intelligence about who these riders are that are causing issues.

"Members of the public can be rest assured that we will act upon information that is passed to us.

"We recently seized a number of e-scooters that were being driven in an anti-social manner around Staveley and Brimington after residents reported their concerns to us.

“The team is also working with the council to arrange for clear signage to be put up in the area warning illegal riders about their actions. In addition, we are planning an enforcement operation with our specialist off-road bike team.

“Officers are planning a community walk around in Poolsbrook in order to further understand the concerns of people in the community and we encourage residents to tell us about those riding bikes illegally in the area.”

Incidents of nuisance motorcycle use and all other crime can be reported to Derbyshire police using the following methods:

Derbyshire police website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

