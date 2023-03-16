Scarlett Haystead, her mum Sam and dad Paul, plan to walk the nine-mile route wearing their Mr Men Red Nose Day t-shirts, despite a forecast for minus two temperatures on Saturday morning.

The family, who live in Heanor, will set off from Edale and walk to the highest point of the Peak District and back, which should take around six hours. Their progress will be charted via photos and videos posted on Facebook.

Proud mum Sam said: “Scarlett always thinks of others, she has such a caring nature.”

Scarlett Haystead, with her parents Sam and Paul, has raised £1,036 for charity over two years by walking and biking.

Scarlett has raised £1,036 through sponsored activities over the past two years. She said: “I like doing fundraising because it is fun to exercise together and thinking of why I’m raising money keeps me going. And food, food keeps me going as well.”

She started when she was six years old and did a 9.5mile walk locally. Sam said: “We did a 16.5-mile bike ride on the Tissington Trail last year which took five-and-a-half hours with a few stops on the way. We thought she might struggle with the bike ride last year, but I was the one who struggled more!”

On her JustGiving page Sam writes: “Myself and Paul are so proud of Scarlett for not only doing the challenge but also wanting to do it to help others.”

If you would like to sponsor Scarlett and her parents, otherwise known as Team Haystead, go to www.justgiving.com/page/samantha-haystead-1676313808553.

