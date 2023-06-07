Parents 'incredibly proud' as teenage girls from Derbyshire school organise walk to raise funds for leavers party

Mia-Jade Freeman and Matilda Gibbons organised a hike to provide their classmates with an unforgettable leavers party.

The girls, both aged 11, decided to walk from Bolsover Church of England Junior School to Chesterfield Royal Hospital, and back.

The hike was almost 13 miles long and the girls were accompanied by their parents and a black labrador Mable, while their grandparents were waiting for them and cheering on the finish line.

Sarah-Jane Freeman, 34, Mia-Jade’s mum, said: “The girls were thinking of different ideas but in the end decided to walk from their school to Chesterfield Royal Hospital, where I work, and back to the school. I was quite surprised by the distance.

“Both myself and Mia-Jade's dad Chris are so proud of what the girls have accomplished with the walk, and would like to thank everyone who came out to support us along the walk route, and thank you to everyone who has sponsored the girls so far. It will make a difference to all the children from their year.”

Jennifer Gibbons, Matilda’s mum said: “Mia-Jade and Matilda enjoyed the walk but were both tired. I and my husband Ian are incredibly proud of them to put so much effort into it.

"They are a part of the generation who missed out so much due to Covid. They worked hard because they wanted all their classmates to have a good time.”

The girls have already raised about £600 for their leaver’s party – and are hoping to collect more. The funds collected will be spent on a party for the entire year six at Bolsover Church of England Junior School on July 19 and a Fiesta on the Field on July 20.

Thanks to the amount raised by the girls, an ice cream van, popcorn, inflatables and candy floss have been already secured.

Anyone who would like to donate funds or any businesses that would be able to help with the leavers’ party can contact the school at [email protected]

