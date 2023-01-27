Parents and students warned of disruptions as Derbyshire schools join more than 100,000 teachers striking over pay

Thousands of pupils are being told to stay at home on Wednesday, February 1 as some classes will not run due to the industrial action by the National Education Union (NEU).

Over 100,000 teachers and support staff have decided to strike over pay as talks between unions and the government have failed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the National Association of Headteachers is beginning industrial action, which includes only doing some tasks in core hours and refusing to cover striking staff.

Parents across Derbyshire have been warned of disruptions as teachers across the county will join national industrial action next Wednesday.

Several Derbyshire pupils will be affected with schools asking parents to provide care for their children as dozens of classrooms will remain closed.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “There are around 420 schools across Derbyshire. Each school is different and will be affected differently and as this is a school-based rather than a county council decision. Each one will be making its own plans about how to manage the effect of any strike action.

“We are in regular contact with schools and in our local authority role we are offering them advice to help reduce the impact and disruption of any strike action and school closures on children’s learning or causing childcare issues.

“We know headteachers across the county are pulling out all the stops to try to minimise disruption and we thank parents and carers for their patience at what is a very challenging time.”

Schools across the county have issued official statements to warn parents of disruptions.

Dave Williams, CEO of the Cavendish Learning Trust, said: “There will be partial closures at Barrow Hill and Netherthorpe School and provisions have been made, but Whittington Moor Infant and Nursery Academy and Dunston Academy will remain open to all pupils.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Hirst, headteacher at Brookfield Community School said: “In line with Department for Education guidance, it is our intention to keep Brookfield Community School open. However, on Wednesday February 1, we will prioritise Year 11 and Year 13 in the first instance, as the health and safety of staff and students remains our priority. For all other year groups, work will be set by staff for students to complete at home and we will confirm these arrangements as soon as possible.

“For any industrial action, trade unions do not disclose which staff are in which unions and the staff themselves do not have to tell us in advance if they are going to strike. As a contingency I would encourage you to arrange childcare provision for your child(ren) if they are not in Year 11 or Year 13.

“Please be assured that we will seek to provide the best possible support for all of our students whilst giving parents and carers as much notice as possible."

John Flamsteed Community School informed parents that it will be partially closed. It will be open to Year 7, Year 1 and vulnerable students only. All students in Year 8, 9 and 10 will be expected to complete a programme of remote curriculum lessons from home, which the school is providing through Satchel One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad