Parents and children have been left disappointed after a long promised play area in Alfreton Park did not be open for summer – despite promises from Derbyshire County Council.

The former playground was knocked down to make way to rebuild Alfreton Park Special School – but a new play area at the former school site was promised as a part of the planning application.

The school opened its new building in May but the play area is still barricaded and not ready to be used – despite the council promising three different opening dates between October 2022 and July 2023.

Michelle Breffitt, a mum who lives on a housing estate near the park, said: “I feel totally let down and lied to. Derbyshire County Council promised to open it by mid July. And that's what everyone told their children in the local area, that they will be able to play there during the six weeks holidays.

"By mid July you could see that the play park equipment and the grass there but there are barricades all around it and nobody knows why it can't be opened. Since mid July, we've heard nothing from the counil about why it's closed and when it will open. Children's physical well-being and mental health are affected. The cost of living is going up all and to have a free-to-use play area locally, surely isn't too much to ask.”

Michelle, who has been chasing the issue since August last year, first heard from the council that the palyground could be opened as early as October 2022. But she was soon told that due to extremely wet and then very dry weather had delayed grass seeding. The council then promised to re-open the area by spring and later by mid July – but land ownership issues have put a stop to these plans.

Michelle added: "It feels like Alfreton people have been completely left behind. All the play parks in Amber Valley are really lovely. But Alfreton play parks are not up to scratch by today's standards. And the reality is we've been without a play park in this area for three or four years.

The play equipment and grass are ready at the paly area but the land ownership issues are keeping it closed for public.

“My little boy was four when the play park got taken away. He's now seven. At our estate there are lots of families complaining about this and asking each other if they have heard anything about the park yet. Some children have got too old to play on it now because it's taken that long. It is ridiculous.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We are very disappointed that the play area is not yet open. This is partly to do with legal reasons over the ownership of the land, which we are hoping will be resolved soon, and there is an issue with some of the land next to the play area.