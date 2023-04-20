Ghostly goings-on in a pub, a theatre and homes in Chesterfield have been charted on a paranormal website.
A murdered coachman whose ghost vandalised a town centre bar and a woman who lived with an abusive poltergeist for two decades are among the terrifying tales that feature in the collection.
These phantom sightings and other apparitions in Derbyshire over the years are gathered on The Paranormal Database, which is described as a serious ongoing project to document locations with folkloric, paranormal and cryptozoological connections.”
Read on if you want to find out more….but don’t let these spooky stories give you nightmares!
The ghost of a murdered coachman whose body was thrown down a well in the cellar of The Sun Inn on West Bars is reputed to have smashed bottles and moved barrels around the locked cellar one night in November 1957. Photo: Google
The ghost of George Stephenson, who spent the last years of his life at Tapton House, was seen many years after his death by a caretaker's wife who thought he was a 'real' person when he demanded a glass of water. Photo: Submitted
Will the two ghosts of the Pomegranate Theatre be disturbed by the major renovation works which are due to begin in the coming weeks? One phantom is reputed to be a grey lady who has occasionally been seen and is known to move objects. The other walks across the stage and takes a seat and is said to be George Stephenson. Photo: Submitted
A woman living on Goytside Road, Chesterfield was the target of a poltergeist attack which began in the 1990s and went on for more than for 20 years. The entity threw the woman into a wall and chucked items around the property. She later found out that the house had been occupied by a man who murdered his wife in the early 20th century (generic photo: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock/Brilliant Eye