Panto stars spread festive cheer to children at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

The cast of Cinderella including former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan, CBeebies star Katrina Bryan and award-winning wicked sisters Oliver Gray and Dean Horner called in at The Den and the Nightingale Paediatric Ward to meet patients and hand out Christmas gifts.

On Nightingale they met with 30 children, ranging in age from two to 14, their parents and families, handing out plush teddies and raising smiles and laughter.

In the Den they also met children attending for afternoon clinics, taking the opportunity to chat and take pictures.

Jenny Reaney, Play Specialist Team Leader said “These visits mean so much to children and colleagues who are visiting or staying in hospital over this period. We know that, during December, there are lots of events in schools and in the community which poorly children can miss out on, and visits like these mean that our youngest patients have something to look forward to and take part in. Everybody thoroughly enjoyed it – and the cast were delightful and took time to speak with and take photos with everyone.

“We’d like to thank the cast for spending time with our poorly young patients and brightening their day.”

A spokesperson for PHA Pantomimes said “This is a very worthwhile event to bring a little joy and laughter to the children who must be feeling quite anxious. We wish them all speedy recoveries.”

Cinderella runs at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield until December 31. Standard tickets £24 (adult), £23 (concession), £22 (child). Book online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Panto star at Cheterfield Royal Hospital.

Panto stars meet young patients and rnjoy a game of table football.