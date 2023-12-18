The cast of Aladdin visited young patients at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The cast of Aladdin, including Anne Hegerty (The Chase), Nigel Clarke (CBeebies) and Tony Rudd (Britain’s Got Talent), called in at The Den to hand out Christmas gifts to children and meet the dedicated nursing staff who are looking after them.

Jo Osmond, Kristel Herrera, Darren Clewlow-Smith, Aaron Steadman, Joseph Cramsie and ensemble dancers from the Winding Wheel Theatre’s panto were among the performers who boosted the spirits of patients.

Anne Hegerty, who plays the Empress, said: “I was deeply impressed by the high quality of care afforded to both children and their parents at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. It was a pleasure to go, with my fellow cast members, to the Nightingale Ward to bring a little Christmas cheer and pantomime fun. My thanks to the nursing staff for making us feel so welcome.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: “ We were delighted to welcome the cast of Aladdin to our paediatric wards and areas. When children and their families are in hospital it’s important that they can have something to make them smile. The panto cast certainly did that! Visits like this raise spirits of both colleagues and patients – and it is something we look forward to every year. We’d like to thank them all for taking the time to visit us and we can’t wait to come and see Aladdin at the Winding Wheel”.