Pair arrested after suspected cannabis plants found in Derbyshire house
Two men have been arrested after suspected cannabis plants were found growing at a house in Derbyshire.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 3:29 pm
Officers said they went to a house in Park Street, Long Eaton, late on Tuesday night after receiving reports of a ‘strong smell’ coming from the property.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “They found plants which they believed to be cannabis and arrested two men, aged 25 and 27, on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.
“The men remain in custody and are being questioned.”