Staff at Earlybirds Day Nursery were praised for the way they “put the children first and go above and beyond expectations” in newly published report following an inspection by education watchdog Ofsted.

The Carter Lane nursery was rated good in each category of education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management, for an overall rating of good.

Emma Darrington, nursery manager/owner, said: “We were elated to get a judgment of good, especially with how hard receiving an outstanding is now.

Children and staff at Early Birds Day Nursery in Shirebrook celebrate their good Ofsted rating.

“The children interacted with the inspector really well – she fed back that she’s never been to an inspection where children were so confident to actually go up to her and start talking and inviting her to join in.

“Our practitioners made me so proud all the way through, We had been preparing for a very long time and it really paid off, staff we’re confident talking about how we safeguard our children, child development and how we support this and our strong parent partnerships.”

The newly published inspection report recognised how “children’s friendships blossom” at the nursery, as well as how the youngsters demonstrate they “feel happy and safe” by understanding and respecting nursery boundaries.