The owners of a Derbyshire pub have been given the licensing go-ahead for a second venue in the same village but they cannot open until they will have planning permission.

Erewash Borough Council has approved a premises licence for a new cafe, bistro, farm shop and wedding venue called Barrel and Slate in a former agricultural building in Dale Road, Stanton by Dale.

This follows a licensing hearing held at Long Eaton Town Hall on Tuesday, July 15, which took place after more than 30 residents, alongside Stanton by Dale Parish Council, lodged objections.

Members of the council’s licensing panel granted the premises licence for the new venue ahead of a planning application being submitted for the enterprise, meaning it cannot yet open its doors.

The proposed Barrel and Slate farm shop, cafe and bistro in Dale Road, Stanton by Dale. Image from Eddie Bisknell.

A decision notice details: “Whilst the panel does not disregard the concerns of those who have made representations, the majority of the representations are not relevant to the licensing objectives.

“The representations made regarding highways, parking and wildlife are more akin to planning and are not relevant representations for the purposes of licensing.

“The panel do not consider that there are any reasons, based upon the licensing objectives, why a premises licence for the Barrel and Slate, Grove Cottage should not be granted and that rather, to grant the licence would promote the licensing objectives.”

Ryan Pound, designated premises supervisor at the Seven Oaks Inn in Lows Lane, Stanton by Dale – two kilometres away – was the applicant for the new venue, having held the role since 2007.

He plans to open the new venue in a repurposed agricultural building, along with installing a large permanent marquee, on land owned by his family, directly next to his mother’s house, the hearing was told.

Residents and Stanton by Dale Parish Council raised concerns about noise, parking and road safety, most of which would relate to a planning application, not a licensing application for a premises licence, the hearing was told.

George Domleo, agent for the applicant, told the hearing that a wedding has already been booked for the site, which does not yet have licensing or planning permission, through a temporary event notice.

He said Mr Pound had already spent £30,000 on the proposed venue, which was attributed to installing fencing around the perimeter of the site and neighbouring pond, planting trees and shoring up the ground for the marquee.

The new venue would create 40 new jobs and sell local produce, if approved, Mr Domleo said.

He had said: “If there are any noise issues his mother would be the first to complain to him.”

Mr Pound said a neighbouring field to the land, also owned by his family, could be used for overflow parking during functions and that event attendees would be told not to park on the road.

Alice Ball, from Freeths, representing a Stanton by Dale resident, told the hearing that opposition from villagers was not a “knee-jerk reaction” from “NIMBYs” (not in my back yard), with genuine concerns over public safety on the unlit Dale Road, which has a 60mph speed limit and no pavement.

Ms Ball had said the plans submitted to the council only indicated where the cafe would be, not the farm shop or bistro and was too “open-ended” and “vague”, representing a “blank cheque for the applicant to do whatever he wants”.

The proposed venue plans to host 12 weddings a year with between 80 and 120 people attending, suggesting that these may be condensed into the summer months.

The council says the applicant had previously mentioned music festivals and the revival of the village fete but that these do not form part of the current plans and would be subject to future applications and public consultation.