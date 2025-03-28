Owner of ‘world’s oldest cat’ says her long life is down to her only drinking Derbyshire mineral water

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who claims to have the world's oldest cat says her longevity is down to her drinking only bottled water from Derbyshire

Leslie Greenhough, 70, believes his tortoiseshell moggy, Millie, who was born in 1995, is currently the oldest living feline.

The moggy was first owned by Leslie's late wife, Paula, 55, who first got Millie in 1995 - when the kitten was three months old.

Leslie said the cat's long life is down to "lots of treats" including "cuddles on the sofa" and Buxton water.

And to celebrate three decades, Leslie decided to a get a cake made with her face on complete with 30 candles.

A big fan of attention, Millie starts her day "messing" about with Leslie before jumping up onto his knee to sit on the back of the sofa in the sun.

Leslie, a former storekeeper, from Stockport, said: "It was a fantastic day, it is such an achievement that she has turned 30.

"My life ambition is to get her in the Guinness Book of records, but I can't prove her age. The only person who can do that is my late wife who sadly died five years ago."

Leslie credits Millie's longevity to 12pm wake-up calls, Buxton water and a diet of prawn and salmon.

"She keeps herself to herself, she will wake up around dinner time and I will mess about her with for 30 minutes", Leslie said

"She only drinks Buxton water and has a diet of salmon, prawns, chicken and tuna.

Leslie met his wife on plenty on the dating site Plenty Of Fish in 2012, and he was introduced to Millie after he over heard her 'meowing' in the background of the calls.

The couple got engaged in 2013 on Valentine’s Day and married in 2014.

Leslie had owned a cat once before as a child, named Blackie, but hadn’t had a pet in several decades, until meeting Millie.

He said: “Blackie used to follow me everywhere she was born in a paper mill and such a sweet thing. Millie was such a sweet cat when I first met her.

"Over the years Millie was bullied by other cats the her neighbourhood, so she stopped going out and became more of an indoor cat.

"She's developed a cautious attitude - she's very shy. I think that's helped her live longer."

Leslie's wife Paula sadly passed away four years ago, in 2020, after contracting Covid-19.

His wife's passing also affected Millie, who struggled to eat after losing her owner. He said: "It was incredibly difficult on both of us.