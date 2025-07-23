The owner of a £1million home in the green belt has won his appeal against a council’s enforcement notice ordering him to demolish the property because of a planning breach by the previous proprietor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Denton was served with the notice after he bought The Long Barn at Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow. The former owner had secured approval for the conversion of a farm building into a dwelling but later demolished and rebuilt the property without planning permission.

Mr Denton appealed the notice, issued by North East Derbyshire District Council in December 2024, which required him to demolish the property within 18 months. He challenged the notice on a number of grounds including that the steps exceeded what is necessary to remedy any breach of planning control and that the time given to comply with the enforcement notice was unreasonable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public inquiry heard that The Long Barn was bought in November 2019 by Paul McGovan who implemented the planning permission as a sole builder and hired subcontractors where necessary. Mr McGovan and his family moved into the property in November 2020 and lived there for a year before selling The Long Barn to Mr Denton and his wife who paid £1,070,000 for it.

An appeal inspector has quashed the enforcement notice served on Chris Denton after he bought The Long Barn at Shirecliffe Lees, Barlow after the former owner demolished and rebuilt the property without planning permission.

In his witness statement to the appeal, Mr Denton said: “We had no idea that the property had been rebuilt not converted but from every plan we have seen the property looks the same as it would have done in any event.”

The first inkling that the couple had that there might be an issue with their property was when the council’s enforcement officer, Julian Hawley, contacted them and sent them a legal form to fill out. They later learned from Mr Hawley that the work carried out at The Long Barn breached planning laws and Mr Hawley sent photos of the property being demolished in 2020 to the Dentons’ solicitors.

An enforcement report by Mr Hawley, submitted to the appeal, said that in May 2024 a report was made to the council alleging that The Long Barn building that had received permission to be converted had been demolished and totally rebuilt. Photographic evidence was provided to show the scale and nature of the works of demolition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retired motor dealer Mr Denton, 70, said in his statement to the appeal: “If the property must be demolished, we would face serious financial implications. Before doing so we would have to repay the mortgage to the building society which would likely include an early repayment charge. If we demolished the property before the mortgage is paid off, we would be in breach of the mortgage terms.

"The costs of demolishing the property are likely to be £25,000 – £50,000.

"We will need to find alternative accommodation. However, our ability to purchase a new home would be impossible.

“In short, the costs to comply with the Enforcement Notice look close to £500,000. If we sold all of our other assets we might get close to half of this. We would be left owing at least £¼ million. This loss will financially ruin us and we would have no way of recovering from it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council previously stated that the unauthorised demolition and rebuild of the property is understood to have happened between 2020 and January 2021, and therefore fell within the local authority’s timescale of four years in which it would be duty bound to pursue enforcement action.

However, the appeal inspector said: “The council refers to the enforcement notice being issued in which it was suggested that the property was substantially completed on 29 January 2021. However, that does not alter my view, on the basis of all the information now available, that the property was actually substantially completed by 6 December 2020. The council must have been aware that the notice was going to be issued close to the end of the immunity period. For these reasons I conclude, on the balance of probability, that the building was substantially completed by 6 December 2020, just over four years before the enforcement notice was issued.”

Susan Wraith, planning witness for North East Derbyshire District Council, said in her statement: “The benefit of the proposal to housing supply and the personal circumstances of the appellant are not considerations that outweigh, clearly or otherwise, the Green Belt and landscape harms. That would still be the case even if the building is found to be lawful. Very special circumstances do not exist.”

The inspector said: “The property provides a dwelling, making use of a structure that I have found to be lawful. Government policy is clear on the need to secure an increase in the provision of housing, and the provision of even a single dwelling is plainly a benefit of the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Weighing up the case as a whole, I find that the considerations in favour of granting planning permission clearly outweigh the harm to the Green Belt.” He ruled that that the appeal is upheld, and that, subject to two corrections being made to the enforcement notice, the enforcement notice is quashed and planning permission granted. The corrections involve replacing Barlow Lees Road with Barlow Lees Lane in one section of the notice and the rewording of the breach of planning control section to: “Without planning permission, the material change of use of the land from agriculture to residential use as a result of the use of The Long Barn as a dwelling.”