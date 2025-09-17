Owner of popular Chesterfield chip shop organises litter pick – giving away free food as part of continued community drive

Happy Singh is the owner of Happy’s Chippy, located on South Street North in New Whittington. The team at the chip shop organised a community litter pick over the weekend - helping to clear almost 150kg of rubbish from the streets.

Happy said: “Me and my team did a litter pick a few weeks ago, and we had loads of people in the local area saying they’d love to get involved in the future. We set up an event on Facebook, and we offered free chips, drinks and sauces for anyone that took part.

“We worked in collaboration with Chesterfield Litter Pickers, who supplied loads of the equipment and helped us dispose of the rubbish. We had over 50 people come along to help, and we picked up 143kg of litter, which was then taken away afterwards.”

Happy, who also works as a senior business manager in the recruitment sector, praised the community spirit of those who took part in the event - along with the area of New Whittington as a whole.

He said: “There was a fantastic community spirit, people came together despite the rain and it was a really good event. There were a lot of people who joined in after the start of the event as well.

“It was fantastic to see the community together, everyone had a really good time and had a laugh while we were doing it. There’s a real community spirit in this area, which is rare to see these days.”

Happy said that the chip shop has gone from strength to strength since he opened the doors last year - with Happy’s Chippy earning more than 190 five-star reviews on Google.

He added: “It’s a way for us to give back to the community that’s welcomed us - it’s been just over a year since we opened our doors and it’s been amazing. I always joke with customers about Barcelona FC’s slogan of ‘more than a club’, and us being ‘more than just a shop’.

“We’re hoping to run a similar event in the future, and we’re so thankful to Chesterfield Litter Pickers and the amazing local community for their support.”

Happy’s Chippy still offers free tea and coffee for anyone that is struggling, and is continuing to support Derbyshire Community Football Club.

1 . Community litter pick organised by Happy's Chippy Free food was given out to everyone who attended the litter pick.

2 . Community litter pick organised by Happy's Chippy Over 50 people came together to support the litter pick.

3 . Community litter pick organised by Happy's Chippy Nearly 150kg of litter was picked up and disposed of.