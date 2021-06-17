Owner of Chesterfield listed building 'advised' to alter website wedding claims

Tradings standards officers at Derbyshire County Council have told Dunston Hall’s owners to change an advert to make it clear that it is currently not licensed to host weddings.

They had been alerted by Chesterfield and District Civic Society, which has also raised concerns about alterations for which the owner ‘does not have planning permission or listed building consent’.

Society chairman Philip Riden said: "The owner has not applied for, nor been granted, permission to change the use of the property, which until a recent sale was a private residence.

The owners of Dunston Hall have been advised to alter the venue's website.

“As far as we can establish, Dunston Hall has not been licensed by Derbyshire County Council as a venue for civil weddings.

"Nonetheless, the owner is advertising the property as such a venue on a website.”

These claims have been denied by the Grade II listed property’s owner David Harrison

He insists he has gone ‘above and beyond’ to secure the correction permissions for his plans for Dunston Hall.

Mr Harrison wants to rent out Dunston Hall and allow people to enjoy its ‘stunning interior and gardens once more’.

"For however long people wish to rent it, and whether that be for a wedding, party of whatever, they can be lord and lady,” he added.

"It has not been seen by the public in 20 to 30 years and I think it will be wonderful.

"We are not Chatsworth, but we do hope to become a baby Chatsworth.”

Mr Harrison added: "In most cases, up and down the country, what we are trying to achieve here requires no change of status.

"However, we have applied for listed building consent for the changes and have been in dialogue with various organisations about that.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We have advised the owner of the premises that his website advert needs changing in order to reflect that, at the moment it is not licensed to carry out wedding services.”

Dunston Hall is a 10-bedroom manor house with origins stretching back to the 17th Century.