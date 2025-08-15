The owner of a hedge at the centre of a formal complaint has defended its height on the grounds of security and privacy.

North East Derbyshire District Council has been alerted to the hedge at 26a Hallfieldgate Lane, Shirland by Sylvia Shaw, the owner of number 28 where her daughter lives with her family. Sylvia stated on a complaint form that the hedge was growing halfway across the lawn of the garden, touching a wall of the house and affecting light in the garden and home.

Betty Simkins lives at 28a with her husband and their daughter who has cerebral palsy. She said that the hedge had been grown to the height it is to stop things being thrown over. "The reason the hedge is that high is that we have to protect our daughter and ourselves,” said Betty. “Our daughter means the world to us. We have been looking after her for 55 years. Physically and mentally, we are shattered.”

Concerning the official complaint to the council, Betty said: "We probably will get the hedge cut when we feel like it….but not with her dictating to me. We've got enough going on in our lives."