Owner collars planning permission for exclusive dog walk field in north Derbyshire

Dog owners will have the exclusive use of a field in north Derbyshire to exercise their pet off the lead.

John Elliott of Vicarage Close, Heath has been granted permission to change the use of agricultural land south of Moor Farm Cottage, Works Lane, Calow to a secure dog walking field.

A design and access statement to North East Derbyshire District Council said: “The dog walk field provides private households and professional dog walkers with an exclusive safe and secure recreational space to let their dog(s) off the lead without fear of poor recall, attacks on livestock or mixing with other dogs.” Hailed as a useful facility for dog owners who have mobility issues or young children, the field would also offer a safe space for anxious dogs, service dogs or dogs with behavioural issues.

Six dogs will be allowed in the field at any one time. The field will be available to rent for 50-minute sessions during daylight hours from 6am until 10pm including weekends and bank holidays. Entry will be via a coded keypad system with the code changed regularly to prevent unauthorised access and there will be parking space for one vehicle on the field.

Planning permission has been granted to change agricultural land into a secure dog walking field off Works Lane, Calow (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

Mr Elliott, who owns the site, is proposing new planting, notably improved grassland, trees, hedgerows and wild areas. The field will be enclosed by 1.9m high post and mesh perimeter fencing.

The statement adds: “The applicant is working closely with British Dog Fields to develop a proposal that seeks to raise the standards and quality of secure dog walking fields in this area and across the country. The aim is to deliver a facility that offers a tailor-made, high quality, suitable and safe environment for dogs, dog owners and professional dog walkers whilst also taking the opportunity to provide significant environmental benefits and promoting new habitats and diversity.”

Works Lane provides access to Moor Farm, Moor Farm Cottage which is a young people’s home and dilapidated agricultural barns. The barns are owned by the applicant.