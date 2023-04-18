News you can trust since 1855
Over £30,000 to be invested in play area in Derbyshire village

A play area in New Tupton will be upgraded with new equipment later this year thanks to a nationwide grant programme.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST

Tupton Parish Council has been successful in their application to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for a £15,650 grant towards the upgrades to Ford Street Play Area.

The Parish Council is adding the same amount so that over £30,000 will be invested in new equipment on Ford Street, Tupton.

The plans include upgrading existing equipment, such as seats and chains in the swings, as well as installing new attractions.

Two picnic tables are planned to be installed, alongside a rota web climber and a step link.

A swirl roundabout and a basket swing will also be included, to provide facilities for disabled play users.

Ruth Price, clerk at Tupton Parish Council confirmed the council is still awaiting for a licence to introduce the changes, but she believes this will be granted within three weeks, allowing the new equipment to be installed mid summer.

