Chesterfield Borough Council and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have announced a partnership that will see £123,000 invested to refurbish the public tennis courts in King George V Park in Staveley.

Work includes the refurbishment of the existing surface, acrylic painting of the new courts in a two-tone colour, perimeter fencing and a single-leaf gate with an access control system. Work is anticipated to start in late March and be completed by May 2023.

Alongside the investment, the council will also work with the Lawn Tennis Association to deliver a range of activities across the park sites. This will include weekly organised free park tennis sessions for all ages, playing levels and experience, and all equipment will be provided. Local Tennis Leagues will also provide friendly, sociable, opportunities to get active through local competition.

Residents and visitors will be able to book to use the newly refurbished tennis courts via the LTA website.

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing said: “We're excited to be working with the LTA to improve facilities and help ensure everyone has the opportunity to try tennis. Providing excellent public facilities for sports is key to creating the next generation of players and supporters.

