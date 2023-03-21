News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
3 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
3 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
4 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Over £120k to be invested in renovating tennis courts in popular Staveley park

Over £120k is set to be invested in renovating tennis courts in a park in Staveley, as part of a commitment to providing high quality playing facilities for local communities.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:41 GMT

Chesterfield Borough Council and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have announced a partnership that will see £123,000 invested to refurbish the public tennis courts in King George V Park in Staveley.

Work includes the refurbishment of the existing surface, acrylic painting of the new courts in a two-tone colour, perimeter fencing and a single-leaf gate with an access control system. Work is anticipated to start in late March and be completed by May 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alongside the investment, the council will also work with the Lawn Tennis Association to deliver a range of activities across the park sites. This will include weekly organised free park tennis sessions for all ages, playing levels and experience, and all equipment will be provided. Local Tennis Leagues will also provide friendly, sociable, opportunities to get active through local competition.

Public tennis courts in King George V Park in Staveley have been worn out over the years. Chesterfield Borough Council and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have now announced a partnership that will see £123,000 invested to refurbish them.
Public tennis courts in King George V Park in Staveley have been worn out over the years. Chesterfield Borough Council and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have now announced a partnership that will see £123,000 invested to refurbish them.
Public tennis courts in King George V Park in Staveley have been worn out over the years. Chesterfield Borough Council and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have now announced a partnership that will see £123,000 invested to refurbish them.
Most Popular

Residents and visitors will be able to book to use the newly refurbished tennis courts via the LTA website.

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing said: “We're excited to be working with the LTA to improve facilities and help ensure everyone has the opportunity to try tennis. Providing excellent public facilities for sports is key to creating the next generation of players and supporters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We hope that the refurbishment project will encourage even more people to consider taking up playing tennis.”

Chesterfield Borough CouncilResidentsWork