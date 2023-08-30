News you can trust since 1855
Over 5,000 visitors support first Calow Gala for 40 years

Calow Gala made a storming return after 40 years – attracting more than 5,000 visitors to browse stalls, try their luck on sideshows and soak up live entertainment.
By Gay Bolton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 12:32 BST

A friendly dog show was well supported and visitors were entertained by local musicians, singers and dancers. More than 60 stalls sold an impressive variety of goods and charities made the most of the opportunity to raise their profile.

The event was such a success that organisers say that they plan to hold the gala on August bank holiday Monday from now on.

Samantha Sherlock and Penny Cartledge, the gala’s driving force, were supported by a team of volunteers. Penny said: "We had in excess of 30 volunteers to help on the day and litter picking by the Galaxy Explorer Scout Unit (Young Leaders) and Boscage ESU (6th Eckington) Scouts was invaluable.

"For such a large event it was amazing that within an hour of closing we were just waiting for the marquees to be removed. The next morning a local dog walker who used the recreation ground commented that you would never have even known it had happened. That is testament to the organisers and volunteers who made it happen."

Scenes from the August bank holiday gala that was attended by more than 5,000 visitors.

1. Calow Gala 2023

Scenes from the August bank holiday gala that was attended by more than 5,000 visitors. Photo: Submitted

Stallholders enjoy a successful day at the gala and several have requested pitches at next year's event.

2. Calow Gala 2023

Stallholders enjoy a successful day at the gala and several have requested pitches at next year's event. Photo: Submitted

Queuing up at the doughnut stall.

3. Calow Gala 2023

Queuing up at the doughnut stall. Photo: Submitted

Families try their luck on the sideshows.

4. Calow Gala 2023

Families try their luck on the sideshows. Photo: Submitted

