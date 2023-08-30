Calow Gala made a storming return after 40 years – attracting more than 5,000 visitors to browse stalls, try their luck on sideshows and soak up live entertainment.

A friendly dog show was well supported and visitors were entertained by local musicians, singers and dancers. More than 60 stalls sold an impressive variety of goods and charities made the most of the opportunity to raise their profile.

The event was such a success that organisers say that they plan to hold the gala on August bank holiday Monday from now on.

Samantha Sherlock and Penny Cartledge, the gala’s driving force, were supported by a team of volunteers. Penny said: "We had in excess of 30 volunteers to help on the day and litter picking by the Galaxy Explorer Scout Unit (Young Leaders) and Boscage ESU (6th Eckington) Scouts was invaluable.

"For such a large event it was amazing that within an hour of closing we were just waiting for the marquees to be removed. The next morning a local dog walker who used the recreation ground commented that you would never have even known it had happened. That is testament to the organisers and volunteers who made it happen."

1 . Calow Gala 2023 Scenes from the August bank holiday gala that was attended by more than 5,000 visitors.

2 . Calow Gala 2023 Stallholders enjoy a successful day at the gala and several have requested pitches at next year's event.

3 . Calow Gala 2023 Queuing up at the doughnut stall.