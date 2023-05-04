Over 30 life-saving emergency bleed control kits rolled out across High Peak and Derbyshire Dales
32 bleed Control Kits have been delivered to various venues across the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales policing areas as part of an innovative new project.
The Bleed Control Kits are stocked with a range of items designed to help control a catastrophic bleed, including a trauma dressing, gauze dressing, chest seal, tourniquet, gloves, and scissors.
The kits are designed to be used by members of the public to provide help before the arrival of emergency services.
A launch event for the bleed control kits was held on Thursday, April 6 at Tipsy Toad in Matlock, where one of the bleed kits have been successfully used just weeks before.
Licensing Officer PC Lora Holdgate, who is leading the roll-out of the kits, said: “I’m really pleased to have been able to hand out these vital life-saving kits. “in the event of an incident leading to a catastrophic bleed, every second is vital so these kits really could make all the difference to our communities”.
It is hoped further funding can be secured to extend the scheme and install more kits in publicly accessible areas.
These bleed control kits can be found at the following locations around the Derbyshire Dales:
• Tipsy Toad, Bakewell Road, MATLOCK
• Bulan, Dale Road, MATLOCK
• Hurst Farm Social Club, Hurst Rise, MATLOCK
• The Pointing Dog, Dale Road, MATLOCK
• Barrington’s, Station Road, DARLEY DALE
• Bakewell Methodist Church, Matlock Street, BAKEWELL
• Codel, Station Road, BAKEWELL
• The Anchor Inn, Four Lanes End, TIDESWELL
• Ashbourne Ex Servicemen’s Club, Market Place, ASHBOURNE
• Bargain Booze, Compton Street, ASHBOURNE
• Hope and Anchor, Market Place, WIRKSWORTH
• Rose Cottage, North Parade, MATLOCK BATH