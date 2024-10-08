Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire Dales District Council has defended traders at Matlock Bath Illuminations after more than 200 items were seized over the weekend ‘due to safety concerns’.

Derbyshire County Council’s Trading Standards officers were out on patrols at Matlock Bath over the weekend checking if goods on sale were safe.

More than 200 items were seized, with two mobile sellers found to be selling unsafe toys and novelty items with easily accessible button batteries and no CE/UKCA markings.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council said the items were seized from mobile sellers on the streets of Matlock Bath, not the traders is in the grounds of Derwent Gardens - whose items were checked with no issues by Trading Standards.

Derbyshire County Council’s Trading Standards Officers were out on patrols at the Matlock Bath illuminations at the weekend checking if goods on sale were safe. (Credit: Derbyshire County Council)

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire County Council said: “Our message to keep you and yours safe – use your judgement, be wary of what you’re buying and always look for the CE/UKCA markings.”

Anyone who would like to report unsafe items is asked to contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.