Can you spot yourself in our photo gallery from the proms held by Outwood Academy Newbold and Tibshelf Community School? And if you want to take a trip down memory lane, check out our gallery of old prom photos from Chesterfield here.

Newbold Academy prom at the Casa Hotel jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Newbold Academy prom at the Casa Hotel jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Newbold Academy prom at the Casa Hotel jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Newbold Academy prom at the Casa Hotel jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more