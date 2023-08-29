Hillwalking, caving, canoeing, paddleboarding, mountain biking and archery, led by experienced instructors, are among the exciting activities in store.

The Adventure Service Ltd is launching its Chesterfield base on Monday, September 4, at St Thomas Centre, Brampton where the public can meet key personnel and discover what is available.

Terry Harris-Ellis and his wife Helen founded The Adventure Service Ltd in Mansfield in 2011 and expanded into Nottingham six years ago.

Water based activities are among the pursuits offered by The Adventure Service Ltd.

“There is a lot of interest from the learning disability community for our services in Chesterfield,” said Terry. “Chesterfield is close to the Peak District so we can go out and do a lot of activities. I grew up around Chesterfield and it’s really exciting for me to go back.”

Bushcraft sessions will be held at St Thomas Centre on September 5, 7, 11, 13, 19, 21,27 and 29, from 10.30am until 2pm, offering the opportunity to cook on a fire and create items from wood. Participants who enjoy the drop-in days can then book a free outdoor adventure taster session.

Terry, 52, said: "I love working with people with learning disabilities. We start from a basis of ‘can do’ and make that happen. Archery is a very popular activity but not everyone can draw a bow back so we've got an accessible archery rig where you push a lever and it shoots the bow. We have ranges on the edge of Sherwood Forest so we have the Robin Hood connection.

"Caving gives our adventurers skills in knot-tying and navigation. We use the Holme Bank Chert mine in Bakewell which is quite easy, and Jug Holes in Matlock for the more adventurous.”

Chesterfield's location near the Peak District makes it the ideal spot for the third base of The Adventure Service Ltd.

Girton Sailing Lake, near Newark, provides the location for water-based adventures, which are particularly popular at this time of year. Terry said: “We won't travel any more than an hour to where we are going because we want people to be outdoors rather than sat on a bus.”

The open-air adventures are all the year round with activities tailored to the participants’ abilities. “Our aim is to achieve potential through adventure,” said Terry. “It's very much about people progressing.

"We have had very positive feedback. One lady who joined us on our first day is still with now nearly 13 years later. It’s exciting, it’s team work and it’s being out with their friends.”

Prior to setting up their outdoor activities business, Terry was working in Nottingham County Council’s social care learning disabilities service and Helen was employed in education at Chesterfield College. Terry said: “I visited some friends in Norway where their child was going to forest school. At that time, forest schools weren’t known about in this country. My wife and I liked that forest schools ethos where we would be outside doing sessions in all kinds of weather and working with adults with learning disabilities. We sat on the idea for quite a while until the crash happened and local authorities were looking for redundancies. Helen and I said ‘let’s do this and take control of our own destiny’.”