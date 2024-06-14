"Our SEND children deserve better" - says Derbyshire headteacher amid SEND complaints

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We have spoken to a Derbyshire headteacher about the impact of SEND delays and issues on schools across the county.

It has been recently revealed that Derbyshire County Council had to pay more than £95k after receiving 380 complaints from parents of children with special needs in 2023.

Parents have expressed their concerns over delays to their children’s Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) which saw pupils losing a year of education due to school places not being offered to them in time. Some other children have been forced to go to mainstream schools as there were not enough spaces in special needs schools for them.

While the situation has a massive impact on children and their parents, a headteacher at a Derbyshire school has explained that schools are are also struggling.

The headteacher, who wanted to stay anonymous due to concerns that her comments could have negative impact on cases involving children with special needs at her school, said that communication with the SEND department at the council remains a very big issue.

She said: “Both parents and schools have no direct communication with the SEND teams. This means that a lot of time is spent in sending emails to generic SEND teams to try and resolve issues.

“Parents become very frustrated at being unable to speak to anybody and this frustration then ends up directed at schools because parents can at least speak to somebody here.

"This puts schools in a very difficult position where they are trying to build positive and supportive relationships with families but are then asked to be the public face of a service which is not currently effective.”

The headteacher said that while statutory response times have improved across the county, there is still an issue that not all timescales are met.

On top of that, schools are also struggling to speak to the relevant people to find out where cases for individual children are sitting in the process.

She said: “This leaves schools in limbo. Where an EHCP has been reviewed because the provision in school is not working – we would expect the review to be completed and potentially a new amended EHCP after around four weeks.

"This is currently taking around 10 weeks – during this period, school are left trying to meet need often at an increased cost and with no idea whether additional funding will be available. During this period those children are at increased risk of suspension or permanent exclusion.”

Another issue that schools face is being forced to accept pupils whose needs they cannot meet. Over the last two years, many Derbyshire parents have raised concerns when their children were offered places at schools that could not meet the requirements of their EHCPs.

Last November a four-year-old boy from Chesterfield who has autism, sensory processing issues and is nonverbal, was refused a place at a special needs school. His parents were told that there were not enough places at special needs school and he should have a tent at the back of the classroom at a mainstream school instead.

The headteacher added: “Naming schools for children with EHCPs at transition points is currently not working. Where children move between phases – from Infant to Junior, from Primary to Secondary – children are being left either with no named school – or a school is being named at the last minute despite having been consulted and saying they cannot meet needs.

"This leads to last-minute notifications about placements or unsuitable placements and then leads to inadequate transition processes because of lack of time. Our SEND children deserve better than this. Transition is a key process for all children but for children who need additional support it is even more so.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said the were sorry to hear that the headteacher was not happy with the service that the authority provides to parents and carers of children with special educational needs.

The spokesperson added: “Along with all other councils we are facing a huge increase in demand to provide support for children with special needs.

“We understand and accept the frustrations of parents in relation to our timeliness in processing requests for Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) and indeed we have previously acknowledged that our performance and our communication with families has not been good enough and needed to improve. It’s been a huge area of focus and activity for the council over the past year and a half and we’ve taken a number of actions which have helped to significantly improve our performance in recent months. This includes restructuring our teams, improving processes to make systems more efficient, and significantly increasing the capacity of our teams, with an additional £1 million invested into the service.

“In September we will be launching a new online system - the EHC Hub - which we hope will have a transformative effect in improving our transparency, efficiency and communication with parents, schools and all other key stakeholders. The EHC Hub is a secure online portal where everyone involved with each child will be able to track the progress of any requests or assessment. It is used in many other councils and helps to keep everyone up to date and importantly improves communications and efficiency.